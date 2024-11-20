Airtel Africa-UNICEF partnership connects 1,200 schools, 1m children to digital education

……Airtel Malawi earmarked to connect 100 schools in the partnership…

17 schools connected in Malawi so far: 5 e-learning websites zero rated for Airtel Malawi subscribers



NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)- Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services across 14 African countries, has today announced that its five-year partnership with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), aimed at transforming education across the continent, has connected over 1,500 schools to the internet, trained 17,000 teachers, and reached nearly a million learners with quality digital education resources across 13 African countries.

Malawi has successfully connected 17 schools and plans to connect 10 more by December 2024. To date, 18,800 students from government schools across the country have benefited from the initiative.

Airtel Malawi is currently working with UNICEF and Ministry of Education to conduct capacity building sessions with teachers from the benefitting schools in order to enhance their ICT skills.



The Airtel Africa-UNICEF partnership was launched in 2021 as part of Airtel Africa’s $57 million commitment to support the development of education and bridge the digital divide for vulnerable children in remote communities in collaboration with African governments.

Since the commencement of the partnership, Airtel Africa together with its 13 other operations across Africa has prioritised the accessibility of online learning resources, including zero-rated educational platforms and teacher training, to support equitable learning opportunities for children in Africa.

African school children