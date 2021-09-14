WVM National Director, Francis Dube handing medical supplies to Minister Khumbize

By Esnath Kalawe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-World Vision Malawi (WVM) on Monday, September 13, 2021 donated medical supplies to Ministry of Health worth approximately MK114,703,500.00 towards improving the well-being of mothers and children.

Among other medical supplies donated include; heat pads, sanitary pads, crutches, baby powder, 225 cartons of Albendazole, 20 bottles of 100 tablets in each carton, surgical tape, exam gowns, shoe protectors, surgical towel as well as infant towels.

Some of the medical supplies have been donated to help in fighting against Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Speaking after the handover ceremony WVM National Director, Francis Dube said the donation has been done in line with WVM’s commitment in making measurable contributions towards improving the well-being of people of Malawi especially mothers and children.

“What we have donated today are the equipment that will make every child and mother to be very valuable. The donation will make clinics and health care facilities to move and take care of patients particularly mothers when they take children to clinics for service delivery,” Dube said.

Dube further said that WVM as a primary recipient of Global Fund works with government supporting communities to grow without any side benefit saying that this is not the first time to make such a donation to the Ministry of Health.

“In addition to this donation WVM has also built a number of clinics, trained Health Surveillance Assistants just to mention a few and to ensure every child experience good health and nutrition across the country,” he said.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda commended WVM for the kind gesture saying it is one way of complementing government’s efforts in supporting the welfare of Malawians.

“This donation has gone beyond Covid-19. We appreciate what WVM has done towards Ministry of Health. The donation which has several consignments has a huge impact towards lives of people.

“The donation is significant as it comprises of items with personal protective equipment (PPE) and other materials beyond Covid-19 like deworming tablets which are vital to children. We are advocating other organization, as well as other stakeholders and well-wishers to emulate the same,” said Chiponda.

In the fiscal year 2019/2020 WVM implemented health projects in 24 communities across 15 districts of Malawi. Among key issues addressed by the health projects is inadequate dietary intake due to poor feeding practices.