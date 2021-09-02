HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Marvelous Marufu is demanding US$50,000 damages from Ratidzo Nyamuchengwa, who works with her husband, for the loss of her spouse and love, “humiliation, pain and suffering.”

Marufu and her husband Albert Mhondoro upgraded their customary law union into a monogamous civil marriage on March 19, 2018, according to a High Court filing.

Mhondoro invited several workmates to the wedding, including Nyamuchengwa, with whom he works at a company that distributes beauty products.

“Defendant (Nyamuchengwa) even purchased a wedding gift for the plaintiff (Marufu). This notwithstanding defendant enticed and alienated plaintiff’s spouse’s affection from plaintiff and harboured him in adulterous relationship,” Marufu’s lawyers say.

Marufu said she uncovered her husband’s infidelity when she overheard him on the phone with Nyamuchengwa, professing love for her.

“At all material times the defendant was aware of the marital status of plaintiff’s husband and moreover she would visit plaintiff’s home, sometimes in the company of her husband Terrence Mawire, such that they eventually became family friends,” reads her summons.

Marufu says as a result of Nyamuchengwa’s adultery with her husband, she has lost love, affection and companionship of her husband after he moved out of their matrimonial home on December 26, 2020. She claims Mhondoro is now cohabitating with Nyamuchengwa, who has also ditched her husband Mawire.

“In the premises, plaintiff has suffered damages as follows: loss of consortium, comfort, companionship of her spouse in the sum of US$30,000 and contumelia in the sum of US$20,000,” the lawsuit says.

The matter is pending.