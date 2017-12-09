Police in Lilongwe the Capital City of Malawi on Friday arrested 46 students from the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) for organizing demonstration against the electricity crisis which turned into a violent.

The students hold the protest on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Lilongwe Police Station publicist Kingsley Dandaula while confirmed the development said the suspects will remain in custody this weekend as police are still carrying their investigations.

According to him, the 46 will appear before the court to answer the charge of conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

Luanar vice-chancellor Professor George Kanyama Phiri said the students conducted their protest against a three-day blackout.

“It later turned out that the three-day blackout was not even the (shorter) loadshedding the students had been experiencing, like most people in the country.

“The problem was that a generator in our vicinity had developed a fault and engineers were not dispatched to repair it. That angered the students, who said the situation disrupted their studies and normal life at the college,” he explained.

Kanyama Phiri added that the students then wrote a petition to Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) to fix the generator problem urgently.

Some Malawians led by a renowned activist Billy Mayaya also hold the electricity demonstration in Lilongwe.