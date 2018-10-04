LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leading smartphone service provider Airtel Malawi says remain committed towards SIM Cards registration to its customers per Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) directive.

The assurance comes following various articles on the SIM card registration exercise the regulator has issued to the service providers.

MACRA put September 30, as a dateline for mobile phone users to register their SIM Cards failing which numbers were to barred from services.

Since then, all mobile phone service provider rolled out the registration exercise which a umber of subscribers never comply till the last date.

In a press statement released on Thursday, October 4, and made available to The Maravi Post, Airtel says is complying with MACRA’s directive on SIM Card registration despite minor challenge encountering in the exercise.

The statement, which Airtel Managing Director Charles Kamoto signed said the company has been collecting fresh registrations for many months through more than 6,000 registration points across the country.

“We have registered a majority of our customers’ over the last few months, but have however, barred over a million customers who have yet to register.

“While the process of barring started earlier, due to some technical issues the final barring was completed early yesterday and Airtel Malawi handed over the deactivation report to MACRA,” says Kamotio.

He adds, “Airtel has a stringent quality control validation process for customer registration, which is essential to satisfy compliance and the team accelerated the process to ensure completion of the initiative.

“As a law abiding entity, Airtel has had discussions with MACRA on the issue and remain committed to working with MACRA and the Government on this important initiative.

Airtel wishes to reiterate that it has always been and will remain a law abiding citizen acting in accordance with MACRA directives.”

Re-activation and registration of SIM Cards rages on across the country.