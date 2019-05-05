PACT college receiving the cheque after wining the debate

By Moses Nyirenda

The European Union (EU) and Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi say they are committed to promoting accountancy course in colleges of the country, in a quest to encourage students to uphold professional standards after moving into their respective industries.

EU Head of Cooperation, Lluis Navallo made the remarks on Friday after accountancy student debates which were held at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe. The debates were organised by EU in collaboration with ICAM.

Navallo, who was the guest speaker at the debate said that EU and ICAM decided to conduct the debates in order to motivate accountancy students from various colleges in the country to discuss issues concerning the accounting profession.

“We thought it wise to organise the debates in order to encourage accounting students to discuss the role they would play in upholding qualified standards when they venture into different industries,” Navallo said.

The debates were participated by students from eight colleges that included PACT College, Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA)-Mzuzu and Blantyre, Don Bosco College and K and M School of Accountancy among others.

During the debates, the students focused on various topics including; ‘Are accounting standards relevant for economic growth?’, ‘Is it essential that entrepreneurs have a good basis for accounting?’ and ‘Is tax relevant to economic growth of the country?’ just to mention some.

The EU Head of Cooperation said that EU and ICAM are committed to promoting accountancy in the country, after noticing the key role which accountants play in the development of the country.

“We appreciate the great role which accountants play in development of the country, particularly in countering corruption and increasing transparency. For this reason, we are devoted to supporting the accounting students at grass root level in order for them to become better professionals,” he said.

In his remarks, one of the PACT College students, Frank Jonas commended EU and ICAM for their gesture, saying that it would groom accounting students to be responsible and professional accountants after joining the industry.