Record turnout for 2026 Be More Race on Saturday



LILONGWE–(MaraviPost)-A record turnout of athletes and wellness enthusiasts alike is expected on Saturday for this year’s edition of the Standard Bank Be More Race which will run from Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Under the theme; “Keep Growing”, this year’s race has been oversubscribed with over 4,000 runners registered, said Head of Brand and Marketing Tamanda Ng’ombe.

“Be More Race now enters its eighth season since 2017. This year marks the highest entry level in the race’s history which underscores our exponential growth as a race,” she said.

Ng’ombe said patrons should look forward to an exciting race day complimented by music performances by popular Malawian urban artists, family entertainment, an SME market, a vehicle and asset facility showcase, food and rehydration stalls and more besides.

The head of Marketing hailed Standard Bank’s partnership with Athletics Malawi and other key technical stakeholders in setting the stage for patrons to experience world-class athletics standards in keeping with technological upgrades of international athletics.

“The use of race tracking technologies introduced last year to enhance competition integrity and put Be More Race at the same level as with all international marathons has been maintained.

“This provides efficiency, accuracy and fairness in determining winners, and ensures that both professional and non-professional athletes enjoy the same standard in terms of race timing, and tracking,” added N’gombe.

Athletics Malawi says the race’s oversubscription underscores its growth in stature.

“The Be More Race continues to show how running can bring people together. Beyond competition, it encourages healthy lifestyles, determination, and community spirit. Athletics Malawi looks forward to seeing thousands of participants on 20 June and wishes all runners the very best as they complete their final preparations,” said Athletics Malawi President Kondwani Chamwala.

Meanwhile, various running groups say they are geared to challenge established professional athletes for the big prizes after spending months preparing for this year’s race.

“Our team of 20 participants from Blantyre Joggers Club is ready for the challenge. We’ve been in intense preparations ahead of the race, and these included a recent Family Fun Run at Kamuzu Stadium,” said Limbani Nsapato, Vice President of the BJC.

A total of K15.9 million will be won in the ultimate half-marathon of 21 km, split into male and female athlete categories.

The top winner in each category will receive K2.5 million.

The race has three route splits of 21km, 10km and 5km.

Funds raised from participation fees go towards charity, with Standard Bank Plc matching the total amount each year to support a selected CSR initiative.

This year, the combined funds will be directed towards equipping a sporting facility for a local school to help create better opportunities for young athletes and promote active lifestyles.