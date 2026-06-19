Airtel Money Tola promo lands at Neno’s second hand clothes seller

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The ongoing Airtel Money Tola promotion continues to surprise customers as Neno’s second-hand clothes seller Gloria Mapira won MK5 million.

Mapira was among the three lucky winners emerged during the promotion’s fifth draw conducted on Thursday, June 18, 2026 in the capital Lilongwe.

Other two MK5 million lucky winners including Ellesi Matikiti, a local trader in agro business residing in Blantyre who disclosed that she plans to invest the money in boosting her business.

Jasten Kasokota, a farmer in Malomo Ntchisi district was third lucky winner smiling at MK5 million.

Airtel Money Head of Marketing Virginia Jere therefore encouraged customers to embrace the promotion by actively using Airtel Money services and platforms.

Jere however urged customers to ensure that their SIM cards are registered using national identity cards bearing their own names.

She observed that there are cases where some winners registered their Airtel Money accounts using other people’s identification.

Airtel Money has disclosed that K150 million has so far been disbursed through its ongoing Airtel Money Tola Promotion.

The 11-week promotion, valued at K600 million, is currently in its fifth week.

To date, 1,500 winners have each received K50,000, while 15 lucky customers have walked away with K5 million each.