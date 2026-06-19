Malawi fuel prices down by 5.7%

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) has reduced fuel pump prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene effective Friday, June 19, 2026 following a decline in international petroleum prices.

In a press statement issued last night and signed by Mera board chairperson Lucas Kondowe, petrol has been reduced from MK6,209 to MK5,619 per litre representing a 9.5 percent decrease.

Diesel has dropped from MK6,687 to MK6,306 per litre, down 5.7 percent while kerosene has been cut from MK5,709 to MK4,771 per litre representing a 16.43 percent reduction.

Kondowe further said in the statement that the price adjustments were triggered by decreases in the average Free on Board (FOB) prices and other import related costs under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM).

“Under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (AM), all the three products qualified for a price reduction as the IBCs decrease were above the threshold of ±5% trigger band.

“Therefore, the pump prices for Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene have been revised downwards as per the table below, effective 00:00 Hours on 1gth June 2026,” reads part of the statement.

However the energy regulator said will continue monitoring global petroleum markets, noting that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to affect fuel prices and supply chain costs worldwide.

The development has therefore excited the public expecting reduction of transport fair across the country.