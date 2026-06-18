DPP’s Blue Professionals Raise Concerns Over Ministry of Lands’ Opaque Transactions

The Blue Professionals, a network of intellectuals within the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), have become the latest group within the party to publicly express concern over the direction of both the party and the government. Their intervention adds to growing criticism from different DPP factions, including Blantyre City Mayor Jomo Osman, who belongs to the party’s lower-tier cadre structure. Osman has accused the party leadership of neglecting its foot soldiers, governors and governesses, failing to rebuild party structures, and allegedly sidelining Vice President Jane Ansah.

Against this backdrop, the Blue Professionals have turned their attention to the Ministry of Lands, warning that if the situation there reflects what is happening across other government ministries, the Peter Mutharika government risks losing public confidence.

The group says questions are increasingly being raised about the manner in which decisions are allegedly being made at the ministry, claiming that some processes are being conducted through what they describe as “short-cut” methods instead of established institutional procedures and legal frameworks.

The Blue Intellectuals argue that land is a precious national resource and its allocation ought to be conducted transparently, fairly and accountably. However, they claim that allocations are increasingly being undertaken in an opaque and corrupt manner.

The Blue Professionals further allege that their investigations have revealed that critical decisions within the Ministry are increasingly being concentrated in the Office of the Commissioner of Lands, a cadet, whom his fellow cadets are asking authorities to recall him from this position if the interests of the party are to be safeguarded, claiming that he has gone irredeemably rogue.

The Blue Movement of the DPP further claims that reports circulating within government suggest that the Commissioner carries a printer in his vehicle and processes and prints plot offer letters from locations outside the Ministry, including hotels and other venues, rather than through the normal administrative channels. “It is like a Siku Transport operation,” a source within the group remarked, “printing plot offers anywhere and at any time.”

According to the Blue Intellectuals, the Commissioner is alleged to have secured his appointment through the influence of a senior government official popularly associated with the “my people football” slogan, who is said to view land administration as central to his broader political ambitions. These claims could not be independently verified.

During a visit to the Ministry, this reporter observed unusually high traffic to and from the Office of the Commissioner of Lands. The purpose of many of these visits could not be independently established. Sources within government further indicate that officials at the Office of the President and Cabinet are closely monitoring developments surrounding the Commissioner and his operations amid growing concerns over the manner in which affairs at the Ministry are being conducted.

Efforts to interview the Commissioner of Lands for a response were unsuccessful at the time of publication.