Silver Strikers unfazed against Civo in Lilongwe Derby

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Silver Strikers First Assistant Coach Mapopa Kent Msukwa says the Bankers are fully prepared for Saturday’s highly anticipated Lilongwe Derby against Civil Service United and remain determined to collect maximum points.

Msukwa admitted that derby matches are always difficult but insisted that Silver Strikers have worked on every aspect of their game and are ready to overcome any challenge they may face at Civo Stadium.

“No derby is easy, but we have prepared well and regardless of how difficult the match may be, our target is to win,” said Msukwa.

The match, scheduled for June 20,at Civo Stadium,will be the 29th league meeting between the two capital city rivals in the 2026 FDH Bank Premiership.

Silver Strikers head into the encounter occupying second position on the table with 13 points from six matches, while Civo Service United are 11th with seven points from the same number of games.

Despite the difference in league standings, Civo coach Abbas Makawa has expressed confidence in his side’s ability to upset the Bankers.

Makawa said his charges have had adequate preparations and believes victory is within reach. He also called on Civo supporters to turn up in large numbers and rally behind the team.

The two teams have developed one of the fiercest rivalries in Malawian football, with previous encounters often producing entertaining contests.

Statistics from their previous 28 league meetings show that Silver Strikers have enjoyed the upper hand with 13 victories, while Civo Service United have managed eight wins, with the remaining seven matches ending in draws.