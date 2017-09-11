The international community is abuzz with reports that the Muslim Association has proposed the death penalty for homosexuals in Malawi.

The anti-Jihad Website Jihad Watch quoted local media which quoted Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) spokesperson Sheikh Dinala Chabulika calling for gay people to be condemned.

The Jihad Watch article is currently making rounds on Twitter and is the current most salient result on Malawi on Twitter at the time of publication.

Sheikh Chabulika was quoted in an article published by a fortnightly newspaper ‘Mkwaso’ dated 1st-14th September 2017.

In the article, Chabulika stated that homosexuality is not only against the Islamic teachings and religion but also an abomination and therefore emphasized that those practicing it be executed.

He further emphasized that as the Muslim Community, they will never change their stand on the matter that homosexuals need to be handed death penalty as a way of making sure that the issue is curbed.

Chabulika was also responding to the call by Malawi government through the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) on the need to conduct a survey to sort views of Malawians on Homosexuality practice which is under the LGBTI (Lesbians, Gays, Transgender and Intersex).

The Sheikh said the Inquiry is ‘unnecessary’.

In response to Chabulika’s calls, Malawi Network of Religious Leaders Living with or Personally Affected with HIV and Aids (MANERELA) Human Rights Activist Allie Mwachande described the sentiments as a ‘big shame’.

“This is a very big shame! If they say homosexuals must be killed is he [Chabulika] himself ready to kill? Because if he is ready then he should tell us when and where he will do that” said Mwachande.

He added: “As a human rights campaigner, I meet different people and I know some of the Muslims who are within the LGBTI Community. Some are even from Mangochi where him and I all come from…will he be happy to see his brothers and sister killed?”.

Mwachande further reminded Sheikh Chabulika as a man of Allah to always preach love in order to serve the souls of the so called ‘worst sinners’.

“As a Sheikh, he should always preach about love without looking at the sexual orientation, tribe, colour, cultural beliefs etc. Jesus and Mohammed both preached about love and the Bible and Quran [sic] still tells us to love one another” explained Mwachande

The most revered prophet in Islam, Muhammad is quoted in the Hadith as specifying the punishment for gays:

“The Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said, ‘Whoever you find doing the action of the people of Loot, execute the one who does it and the one to whom it is done.’” (Sunan Abu Dawud 4462)

We have reached out to Chabulika to get his latest views and response.

Update

Chabulika sent a WhatsApp text explaining his latest comment in which he did not disown his quoted views.

“Look the issue is not Malawi Muslim but it’s about the teachings of Islam. So what I said is about some of the opinion of Muslim scholars but Malawi is not an Islamic country to implement that,” wrote Chabulika.