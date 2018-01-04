By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- After dropping some music videos in previous weeks, Andrew Machuluka Mwase is now set to hit the Malawi music industry with a hard punch.

The singer and producer, well known with his art of incorporating Tonga traditional drums, a cordion and other musical elements, says he is ready to drop his first album “Mungavwa waka mbiri” between the months of June and July this year.

Machuluka told the Maravi Post that some good Samaritans have been supportive to his music and genre which he is still building,

Mwase who is a Lilongwe based artist now studying at National College of Information Technology (NACIT) added that the project slated for completion last year but technical faults derailed the process.

‘The songs I released in 2017 enjoyed massive airplay in many radio stations and other places. With such motivation, I want to give the people what they have been expecting for a long time.

“Besides the fact that my songs are in native Tonga language, i still have a wider audience, my songs are mostly played in various ceremonies such as weddings, parties and others,” said Mwase.

Some of the tracks in the album are; Zowala, Mwakambanga boza, Secret, Vwalako, Wandiphwamuwa and Watindiyanjiya,among others.