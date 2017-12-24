BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Broadcasting Station (MBC) has finally fired its presenter Geofry Kapusa, Maravi Post has established.

The development comes after Kapusa challenged his bosses to stop parading propaganda against the Lower Shire political giant, Sidic Mia as well as Malawi main opposition party, Malawi Congress Party.

Kapusa suggested that MBC should inform Malawians and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) the truth and not lies.

According to our source within the Corporation, Kapusa a twice winner of the best presenter’s award of entertainers of the year was suspended from presenting any program on MBC TV some months ago.

“He was labeled as someone who is anti DPP government and was suspended until this week when he was relieved from his duties from the corporation,” said our source.

MBC officials and Kapusa are yet to issue a comment on the matter