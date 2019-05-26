Dr. Jane Mayemu Ansah was appointed by current President Peter Mutharika as the Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) effectively on Friday, October 14, 2016.

Dr. Ansah who once served as Attorney General (AG) during the late Bingu wa Mutharika reign started three months after MEC commissioners were appointed in June of 2016.

However Jane Ansah who has been fair but resolute in conducting the heavily contested Malawi Elections which has seen many challenges from contestants unwilling to concede defeat, is gaining respect from many women in Malawi and the Diaspora.

Without the role of the media it could have been difficult for the Commission to reach out to the public. Jane Ansah Chairperson MEC

Listened to todays speech, hugs hugs Jane Ansah and God bless you too! Grace Manyika