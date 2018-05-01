BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Business magnate and opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) influential politician , Sidik Mia is refuting fake rumors that he has joined Christianity following his attendance to Assemblies of God services on Sunday.

This rumor is being spread by other online publications and social media that is now a christian.

On Sunday. Mia got blessings and prayers from Pastor Dyce Chikopa of Assemblies of God for his kind heart.

Upon invitation, Mia attended a fundraiser for Malawi Assemblies of God Church in Machinjiri’s Area 10 in the commercial city of Blantyre.

During the function, the presiding clergy Pastor Chikopa, delivered a sermon from the Book of 2 Kings Chapter 5 from verses 5 to 13, a story of Naaman in the Bible.

Naaman was a powerful and influential warrior from Syria but the problem with him was that he had leprosy. He was told to go to Israel to meet Prophet of God and wonder-worker Elisha to have his leprosy healed

But this has not gone down well with other misguided individuals to are fabricating the lies.

Below is the statement made available to The Maravi Post to dispute the fake claims;

IGNORE THE PROPAGANDA; I AM A DEVOUT MUSLIM

My Fellow Malawians,

Don’t listen to misguided people whose job is to create a storm out of teaspoon.

As I updated you few hours ago, I attended a fundraiser at Machinjiri’s Malawi Assemblies of God church in Blantyre yesterday.

By doing so, it doesn’t mean that I have joined Christianity as some misguided people on the social media are saying.

I didn’t eat Mgonero (Passover) as some people are trying hard to make you believe. I didn’t denounce my religion.

Former Head of State Bakili Muluzi was attending similar functions, he could even read Bible Scriptures. Pastors would even pray for him. Did it make him a Christian? Is he a Christian now? Did anyone ever raise any eyebrow?

And when the same thing happens to Sidik Mia, then he has joined Christianity; then he was eating ‘Mgonero’ and all sorts of stuff?

The Pastor at Machinjiri church said we should pray for you and you expected me to say, “No Pastor, don’t pray for me because I am Muslim?” C’mon good people!

When we organize National Prayers as a country; both Christians and Muslims pray at such functions. Do our Christian brothers and sisters say don’t pray for us because you are a Muslim? Have you ever heard that?

Conversely, when Pastors, Bishops, etc pray in such functions; do we as Muslims say don’t pray for us because we are Muslims? Do we march out in protest? Do our Christian brothers and sisters also march out in protest?

When we sing the national anthem, both of us Muslims as well Christians; to which God do we make that prayer to? Is it not the same God our creator? Do we not proudly sing it side by side?

Let’s stop creating a mountain out of a molehill. I am a devout Muslim and so I shall remain.

May God Bless our Land of Malawi

Sidik Mia

MCP Member