Swaziland’s King Mswati the III. has officially unveiled a new bride, Siphelele Mashwama (19), daughter of Swaziland cabinet minister, Jabulile Mashwama.

According to AIIH News, this is coming after many weeks of speculation. This week 19-year-old Siphelele Mashwama

, was confirmed the new bride for the Swazi King by royal festivities overseer, Hlangabeza Mdluli.

He made the revealed that the new bride is currently in New York in the United States, where the 49-year old King is attending the United Nations General Assembly.

Mdluli told local journalists on Sunday, while the King was about to board his flight to the New York, that the King has officially made his choice of the new wife.

Siphelele is King Mswati’s latest and youngest wife in terms of age.

His other wives include: Inkhosikati LaMatsebula, Inkhosikati LaMotsa, Inkhosikati LaMbikiza, Inkhosikati LaNgangaza, Inkosikati LaMagwaza (deserted), Inkhosikati LaHoala (deserted), Inkhosikati LaMasango, Inkhosikati LaGija (deserted),

Inkhosikati Magongo, Inkhosikati LaMahlangu, Inkhosikati LaNtentesa, Inkhosikati LaNkambule, Inkhosikati Ladube and Inkhosikati LaFogiyane.

King Mswati, also known as Ngwenyama, “the lion,” is said to have over 13 children, which include his eldest daughter HRH Princess Sikhanyiso, Sibahle Dlamini, Makhosothando Dlamini, Majaha Dlamini, Tiyandza Dlamini, Sakhizwe Dlamini, Saziwangaye Dlamini, Bandzile Dlamini, Lindaninkosi Dlamini, Mcwasho Dlamini, Temtsimba Dlamini and Temaswati Dlamini, among others.

It’s a common tradition for the Swaziland King to choose a wife every year. Last year, the Sherburne-educated King chose a new bride during the well-known Reed Dance ceremony, (also known as Umhlanga).

The Reed Dance ceremony is an annual Swazi and Zulu tradition held in August or September. In Swaziland

, tens of thousands of unmarried and childless Swazi girls and women travel from the various chiefdoms to Ludzidzini to participate in the eight-day event, and would-be brides are publicly checked to ascertain their virginity.