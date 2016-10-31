Think pink Malawi has said the cancer awareness campaign which was scheduled for this year in all targeted areas has been a success.

Speaking during a community awareness ceremony in Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District, think pink founder Blandina Khondowe said breast and cervical cancers are treatable when diagnosed in early stages.

“We are very happy to finish this year’s cancer awareness campaign here in T/A Chiwere where there are a lot of ground work that needs to be done as most of the women live within this area are not aware of effects of breast and cervical cancers and they do not also know how important is it to go for cancer testing,” she said

Khondowe added that being one of survivors of breast cancer she thought it wisely to help women from different communities of the country by equipping them with right information about cancer and encourage them to go for cancer testing in good time.

“Through this campaign a number of women have benefited as we have given them a chance to be scanned for breast and cervical cancer and we will continue giving treatment to those women diagnosed with signs of cancer till we make sure they are fine,” said Khondowe

Khondowe further pleaded with women who were being taught on how to examine themselves to know whether they have symptoms of breast cancer or not to continue doing this time after time and to pass on what they have leant to others .

During this year’s cancer awareness campaign over one thousand women including from T/A Chiwere and Kalolo registered for free breast and cervical cancer screening.

On his part, Acting Head of non-communicable Diseases and mental health Kaponda Masiye said as one way of preventing cervical cancer the government through the ministry of health is giving vaccines to girls between the ages of 9 to 13 so that they may be prevented from suffering from cervical cancer in future.

“it is true that public hospitals have inadequate proper equipment for treating the disease but what we have done is to involve some partners to help us in playing some of equipment into facilities,” said Masiye

Masiye added to have been using healthy surveyors who are working in different community hospital in encouraging women and girls to be going for breast and cervical cancer screening.

He then thanked all partners who are working together with the government in equipping people with the right information on breast and cervical cancer.