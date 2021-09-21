Senator Smart Adeyemi, Senator Jibrin Isah and Senator Yakubu Oseni have decided to join the ongoing macabre dance in Kogi, by dancing naked before the Nigerian public on the issue of the alleged N20 billion fraud involving the state government.

Though Kogi is always known for bad politics, this is the first time that senators from states in Nigeria will confront the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a state government’s alleged mismanagement of funds meant for payment of salaries/ development and welfare of its citizens.







Coincidentally, these senators have been dragged to the EFCC in their previous assignments, at the private, state and federal levels.

There is a saying that ‘He who comes into equity must come with clean hands’, even though, it is still an allegation. They may or may not be found wanting and culpable for trial by the EFCC. That is by the way.

This is a strong conviction that the ghost of Kogi election in 2019 will continue to haunt the three senators now and for a long time to come, as their actions show they are political stooges for Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

It is no longer news how the general elections and bye-elections that brought the three senators were massively rigged to curry home victory for them. The one of Kogi West was complete daylight political robbery.

Senators who are monthly refunding the state government after receiving funding in 2019, and also lack the political will to appoint even their aides, cannot be said to be able to stand tall to fight for the welfare of the people.

No wonder the Almighty Kogi East Senator openly stated that his political loyalty is to no one but the Kogi State Governor, Bello and his deputy, Edward Onoja.

For Kogi West, it has been the same story, that the current gate crasher is only there to enrich himself and family, and later throw crumbs to some individuals from Kogi West, and not a representation of the entire people of the area.

This period in Kogi West is more or less like a military regime, where the military rules by fiat and command.

The worst is happening in Kogi Central, the home of the governor. The current senator never dreamt of becoming a state lawmaker, let alone a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

With their disposition, I don’t know how they wish to intervene or how their intervention will bring pipe-borne water, electricity, clinics and hospitals as well as a conducive environment to educate the people of their senatorial districts.

After two years, the senators are still struggling and promising their constituents boreholes, empowerment, conducive learning environment and capacity building programmes.

The representation of the three senators fell short of expectations.

Two years after, the performances of Kogi East and Central Senators rank below average, both in constituency projects and plenary, as there do not seem to be any representation in the two areas at all.

No wonder they had every opportunity to visit the anti-graft agency, EFCC to lobby for Bello’s exoneration and innocence.

The next port of call will be the ICPC (Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission) to preempt any attempt to open the many cans of worms in Kogi state before it is too late.

I hope the APC members of the House of Representatives from Kogi state will not join this ugly show of shame displayed by Kogi senators, to the embarrassment of the red chamber of the National Assembly.

It is high time the red chamber probed the visit of Kogi senators to the EFCC office as they have shown glaringly that they are putting needless influence on the EFCC to teleguide the outcome of the investigation.

This is an allegation that the state government already denied. It said it had nothing to do with either Sterling Bank or the alleged N20 billion fraud being investigated by the EFCC. Why then are senators from Kogi state preempting the outcome of the investigation?

This journey to EFCC is shameless and can be described as a political suicide that will not be forgiven nor forgotten now or in the nearest future by the people of Kogi state.

Okai is a political activist and blogger.

Source saharareporters