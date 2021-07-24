– Advertisement –





The Coalition for Digital Equality (CODE), a network connecting local and international stakeholders to address the digital gender divide and drive sustainable economic growth in Africa, has announced winners for the Digital Equality Awards.

The Digital Equality Awards aim to recognise the achievements of individuals in Ghana and Uganda who are working to push the boundaries of digital inclusion and transformation in Africa.

The awards look to acknowledge individuals who are enabling digital skills, innovation and knowledge to improve the lives of African women, youth, marginalised groups and communities.

More than 100 nominations were received for the various categories in Ghana and Uganda. Out of this, 4 winners were announced for each country. Four judges, two from each country led the scoring for the nominees. You can find out more about the judges here.

“Over 100 nominations received for both countries and it was difficult to choose a winner. Every nominee that entered had something unique to offer and are clearly doing great work in their spheres of operation.

From what I could see, they are all on track for even more remarkable achievements in the coming year”, said Dr Sheena Lovia Boateng, Lecturer at the Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship at the University of Ghana Business School.

“I would like to congratulate all the 100+ nominees and say that we are very proud of your work and appreciate the effort and impact you are making in your various spaces. Your work is helping to deepen digital skills and transform communities across Uganda”, said Rosemary Mutyabule, Enterprise Development Specialist at Enterprise Uganda.

Lily Edinam Botsyoe, IT Community Engagement Lead and Ghana’s winner for Research and Knowledge Builder said “one thing about the technology ecosystem in Ghana is the connectedness of the leaders whose work advance inclusion and capacity building in the space.

To all who connect with my work, let’s keep engaging and seizing the opportunity to shape our world with skills in technology and contribute to advocacy that fosters inclusion of marginalised groups. I express my sincere gratitude to the team at Coalition for Digital Equality for this recognition.”

The winners of the Digital Equality Awards represent a generation of leaders innovating solutions to ensure a more inclusive digital economy.

Here is a full list winner by country.

Ghana winners:

Jemila Abdulai (Founder, Digital Strategist, Digital Skills Trainer & Coach Circumspecte) – WINNER: Digital Skills Champion

(Founder, Digital Strategist, Digital Skills Trainer & Coach Circumspecte) – Digital Skills Champion Lily Edinam Botsyoe (IT Community Engagement Lead) – WINNER: Research and Knowledge Builder

(IT Community Engagement Lead) – Research and Knowledge Builder Isaac Sesi (CEO, Sesi Technologies) – WINNER: Digital Inclusion Innovator

(CEO, Sesi Technologies) – WINNER: Digital Inclusion Innovator Amma Gyampo (Co-Founder & CEO, ScaleUp Africa LTD) – WINNER: Women’s Entrepreneurship and Investment Champion

Uganda winners:

Syamukehere Rosette (Founder, Hope for Young Mothers) – WINNER: Digital Skills Champion

(Founder, Hope for Young Mothers) – Digital Skills Champion Neema Iyer (Founder, Pollicy ) – WINNER: Research and Knowledge Builder

(Founder, Pollicy ) – WINNER: Research and Knowledge Builder Aaron Kirunda (Founder & CEO, Enjuba) – WINNER : Digital Inclusion Innovator

(Founder & CEO, Enjuba) – : Digital Inclusion Innovator Sherifah Tumusiime (Group CEO, Zimba Women) – WINNER: Women’s Entrepreneurship and Investment Champion .

The Digital Equality Awards is a CODE initiative.

Source: Africa Feeds