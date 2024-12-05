2024 TNM Super league: Fomo spoils Bankers party

……Fomo1-0 Silver

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Mulanje based rookies, Fomo football club on Wednesday, 4th December spoiled the Silver Strikers party by ending a 28- game unbeaten run with a 1-0 home victory at Mulanje Park.

A late strike by Fomo’s Prince Kajore from a close range in the 85th minute was enough to secure pivotal maximum points for Elvis Kafoteka’s coached side and dent Silver’s unbeaten run in the 2024 season.

On Sunny Wednesday, hot air coming from the Mulanje mountain engulfed the facility as both teams failed to display their game due to the bumpy surface.

Silver were first to settle into the game but the home team who are fighting for their survival reacted too fast to put the game on balance.

In the 15th minute, Maxwell Paipi and Dan Sandukira exchanged passes but lost possession to the home side who attacked dangerously but Charles Thom in goals for bankers saved a one-on-one situation.

Bankers got a chance in the 25th minute as midfielder Lassuli Jali made a beautiful turn and released Dan Sandukira in his space who pressed on and crossed the ball inside targeting Chimwemwe Idana, Idana controlled the ball for Muyira but his shot went wide.

The home team replied in the 29th minute as they launched a dangerous attack after Chinsinsi Maonga lost the possession but Charles Thom made a fantastic save from a Hassan Hussein effort for a corner kick which was cleared.

The Champions elect, got a corner kick at 32nd minute, Idana received a beautiful pass from Patrick Macheso but his shot was blocked for a corner kick but Maonga took it poorly.

The two sides kept pushing for opening goals to bring the difference between them but it was nowhere to be found until the recess whistle was blown.

Mponda made four changes at half time to ignite the rhythm of the match, Stain Davie, Uchizi Vunga, Misheck Seleman and MacDonald Lameck replaced Patrick Macheso, Chikondi Kamanga, Emmanuel Muyira and Chinsinsi Maonga.

With the changes Central bankers started the half on high note as they controlled the midfield with Lassuli Jali, Idana and Uchizi Vunga coordinating well, switching defence to attack swiftly.

In the 65th minute, Lassuli Jali forced a critical save, Seleman was brought down close to the 18 yard box. Vunga curled in a free kick that was saved, Idana picked up the ball and spotted Jali whose powerful shot but the goal-minder for the home side rescued the danger.

Mponda made another change in the 76th minute replacing Chimwemwe Idana with Levison Maganizo. The home team attacked bankers as wounded buffaloes, giving them no time to rest.

They got a free kick at 80th minute close to the box following a foul by Maxwell Paipi, it was quickly taken but blocked by the human wall.

Seleman’s effort was dealt with by Fomo goalkeeper, Charles Thom flew a long ball from his territory and Seleman controlled the ball well and took a shot but it was saved by the man guarding the sticks for Kafoteka side, Richard Tekateka.

As bankers thought the match would end in a barren draw.

Kafoteka and his charges had different views as their efforts were answered in the 85th minute through Prince Kajore after Silver failed to clear the throw in into the box.

1-0 it was and the goal sent home fans, coach and players into rapture as they moved a step away from the relegation zone.

In the 88th Silver staged an attack as they searched for an equaliser, Seleman switched the ball to Lameck who passed the ball to Stanie Davie but his header missed the target and a few minutes later the match ended confirming Silver Strikers’s first defeat of the season.

Fomo’s Hassan Hussein was later voted player of the match.

Speaking after the game in a very disappointing tone, Silver Strikers head coach Peter ‘Mjojo’ Mponda stated “I think the boys were relaxed and switched off having won the championship, but that should not be an excuse we have lost and FOMO deserved the victory today”.

Fomo head coach Elvis Kafoteka thanked God for the sweet victory, “It was a good game and tough for both sides. I should thank my boys for playing their lungs out. We have our last game against Karonga United and we will give our best so that we survive”.

Following the win, FOMO moved to 13th on the ladder a step above the relegation zone with 28 points.