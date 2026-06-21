2026/27 FDH Bank Premiership: Kamwendo’s last gasp heroics spare Wanderers as Ekhaya miss chance for famous victory

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Mighty Wanderers snatched a dramatic point in stoppage time after holding Ekhaya FC to a 1-1 draw in an entertaining FDH Bank Premiership encounter played at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday.

Promise Kamwendo emerged as the saviour for the Nomads when he struck in the 91st minute to rescue his side from defeat and preserve their place at the summit of the league standings.

The late equaliser denied Ekhaya what would have been one of the biggest victories of their campaign after the visitors had looked set to walk away with all three points.

Ekhaya took the lead deep into first half added time when Blessings Malinda found the back of the net in the 45+2 minute, giving his side a deserved advantage heading into the break.

The visitors had created several opportunities earlier in the match and their pressure eventually paid off as Wanderers struggled to settle into their usual rhythm.

Despite falling behind, the Nomads came back with renewed determination in the second half and continued to search for an equaliser against a resolute Ekhaya defence.

Speaking after the match, Ekhaya coach Enos Chatama,said his side paid dearly for failing to convert the numerous chances they created, particularly during the opening 30 minutes.

He, however, insisted that Ekhaya are a quality side capable of achieving great things this season.

Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira admitted that his players endured a difficult first half as Ekhaya’s high intensity prevented them from playing their normal game.

Mpinganjira praised his charges for their fighting spirit, saying their persistence until the final whistle enabled them to salvage a valuable point in front of their supporters.

The draw leaves Mighty Wanderers at the top of the FDH Bank Premiership table with 14 points from seven matches, while Ekhaya sit fifth with 11 points from the same number of games.