237 migrants rescued off Libyan coast – Doctors Without Borders

French medical charity Doctors Without Borders or MSF, shared Friday (Jan. 27), footage of the rescue of 237 migrants off the Libyan coast.

The NGO’s chartered rescue vessel was sailing in the Mediterranean Sea, north of the country’s capital Tripoli on Wednesday, when it received a distress call.

The Geo Barents ship later encountered other overcrowded rubber dinghies with migrants attempting to reach Europe and took them on board.

Following instructions by the maritime rescue coordination centre, the ship then sailed towards the northern Italian port of La Spezia.

MSF and other NGOs operating rescue vessels off Africa’s northern coast accused the Italian government of deliberately assigning far away ports to discourage their operations. Which Italy’s Interior denied.

Source: Africanews

