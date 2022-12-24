Mayor Richard Banda happy with clean energy

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-265 Energy has launched a 3 kgs cylinder gas cooker for clean environmental friendly.

Launching Energy gas, Mayor Richard Banda said 3kgs cylinder gas is to address number of challenges facing our country in the provision of sufficient, reliable energy supply to the population to support industry and livelihood to minimise deforestation.

Banda said 265 Energy aimed at adopting cleaner cooking solutions with lower price .

He therefore urged Malawians to embrace the gass usage as source of energy than usual traditional use of firewood, charcoal.

In his remarks 265 founder Mfundo Mbvundula said 265 energy is a grown malawian energy company that is given to provide more cost effective environmental friendly and hassle free energy solutions for people of Malawi.

Mbvundula therefore called upon the media to sensitive the general public about the product as it is affordable going at MK35,000 only.

265 energy was established in 2018 with partnership from modern cooking health forest , Standard bank of Malawi, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) and the clean cooking fund.

