Lionel Messi, The GOAT

By Burnett Munthali

Argentine captain Lionel Messi is counted among the best footballers in the world. He has played for a long time for the Spanish club Barcelona, ​​now plays for the French club Paris Saint-Germain.

These days he is in excellent form. He has scored nine goals in the last three matches for Argentina.

He also joined the list of players who won 100 international matches. Apart from this, 90 goals were also scored in his international football. He is third among the players with the most goals.

Messi is known for his great game as well as earning.

He last won a record seventh Ballon d’Or award. He is the player to win this award the most times.

Lionel Messi Net Worth 2022

Lionel Messi ranks first in the list of highest-paid sportspersons of the prestigious magazine Forbes. His earnings are 130 million US Dollar. Of this, 75 million US Dollar has been earned through sports and 55 million US Dollar has been earned apart from sports. According to reports, net worth of Lionel Messi is more than 620 million US Dollar, which makes him the wealthiest footballer in the world.

He left Barcelona in 2021 and reached Paris St German and here his salary is 22 million US Dollar less than that of Barcelona. Despite this, his earnings have increased. He has increased his earnings through advertisement and other means. Messi advertises for many big brands including Adidas, Pepsi, Lay’s.

Lionel Messi Biography 2022 Complete Information

Full Name Lionel Andres Messi

Nickname Messi

Date of Birth and Place June 24, 1987, Argentina

Nationality Argentina

Height and weight 5’7″ and 68 kg

Spouse Antonella Roccuzzo

Number of kids 3

Name of children Thiago, Ciro, Matero

Source of wealth Professional soccer player

Net worth 620 million US Dollar

Lionel Messi 2022 Earnings

Apart from the football game, in terms of earnings, Lionel Messi is equal to his arch-rival Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. In this case, he had come neck to neck to Ronaldo after 2013. Ronaldo earns 60 million US Dollar through sports and 55 million US Dollar apart from sports and he is third in terms of highest earning. Forbes has given the list of top 10 players, their earnings in which Lionel Messi has become the richest player in terms of earnings this year.

Ronaldo is also included in this list and in the latest list released by Forbes, Lionel Messi has become the first player in the world in terms of earning. His annual earnings have been estimated at 130 million US Dollar and his on-field earnings are 75 million US Dollar, while his off-field earnings are 55 million US Dollar.

Lionel Messi- Personal Life/Family Details

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest football players in the world, was born on 24 June 1987 in Rosario, Argentina. His father’s name in the family was George Messi, who worked as a laborer in a factory. And his mother’s name was Calia Maria. Apart from this, in the family of Lionel Messi, he has two brothers and a sister named Rodrigo, Matias and sister named Maria Sol.

The name of Lionel Messi’s wife is Antonella Rocazzo, who got married on 30 June 2017. They currently have two sons and a daughter, with the first son named Thiago Messi, who was born on 2 November 2012. And the second son’s name is Mato Messi Rocazzo, who was born on 11 September 2015. His daughter’s name is Siron Massey. We also want inform you that Lionel Messi’s daughter was born after marriage, while his two sons were born before marriage.

