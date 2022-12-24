Silver Reserve ready against Bullets Reserves

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The final for MK5 million Aubrey Dimba Trophy in Mchinji will be played on Christmas day, December 25, 2022 at Dimba ground from 14:30hours.

It will be the repeat of the 2021 edition between Nyasa Big Bullets RSV FC and Silver Strikers Reserve FC.

The Southern Region Football Association Thumps Up giants defeated CRFA outfit Silver 4-2 in the last edition.

However, it looks like Silver Strikers Reserve’s wounds sustained against Enos Chatama’s Bullets are still fresh hence vowed to revenge on Sunday.

But will McDonald Yobe going to outsmart the FDH finalist Chatama in that encounter? Regulation time will give the best answer to the question.

Currently the two teams are enjoying good forms in their various leagues, Nyasa Big Bullets RSV FC are in the final of the SRFA league to battle it out with Bangwe All Stars while Silver Strikers Reserve FC qualified to the final round of the Chipiku League though they were smarshed by Extreme FC 2-1 away in Mchinji in their first game.

Silver Reserve Coach McDonald Yobe is optimistic of grabbing the trophy on Sunday in Mchinji.

Yobe says the boys have been preared both mentally and physically saying the team will play three crucial games in a space of seven days.

“We are prepared for the final and ready to win it this time around. My boys will be fighting for the pride. If we win the match, our sponsors, management, players and technical are to be happy.

“It is very important game,they defeated us last year. It’s their turn to face the music”, dares Yobe.

Enos Chatama Bullets Reserve FC coach hailed the boys for the great season having reached three finals.

Chatama said the team has worked very hard to achieve this.

“We are ready to meet Silver Strikers RSV in the final. We expect a tough match as they are also a good side. The one who will be better tactically wanna carry the day.

“Yes we defeated them in the 2021 edition but this is another game. They have new players”, he said.

Chatama added, “Indeed fatique is spotted amongst our players as they have played many games.

“Let me ask our fans in Mchinji and surrounding areas to come and support us,if all goes well. We are giving them Christmass gift”.

Aubrey Dimba, the sponsor of the trophy says all preparations are done and urged people to come in large numbers to witness the fierce battle.

Nyasa Big Bullets RSV FC on their road to the final,defeated Zambian second tier side Mpezeni FC 7-0 in the round of 16.

Bullets were awarded the victory by the competition committee after Villa FC abandoned the game in protest of the penalty awarded to Bullets.

By then the game was at 0-0,in the quarterfinals.

They defeated Kamuzu Barracks RSV FC in the semifinals 1-0.

Silver Strikers Reserve FC in the round of 16, humbled stubborn Santhe ADMARC FC 2-0 before.

The team ambushed resilient St.Gabriel Medicals FC 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

They went on to beat Extreme FC through post match penalties 4-2 after regulation time ended 0-0 in the semifinals.

The winner of the trophy will get MK1.5 million while a runner up,will get money amounting to MK700,000

