Wyson Laifoh whose stage name is WalyChris dies in a road accident

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s main opposition party, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has joined musicians in the country in mourning the death of upcoming ambassadors of Malawi music and culture, Wyson Laifoh, stage name WalyChris.

The artist died on a road accident on the night of Friday December 23,2022 as he was returning back from South Africa where he had gone to perform alongside Zembani band.

In a statement posted on its official facabook page, DPP describes the death of “Achalume” hit maker as shocking and a great to loss to music industry in the country.

The party further describes the artist as one of the fastest growing artists in Malawi and that he quickly assumed the much needed role modelling role to the youth.

“Walychris was also a source of pride to the Yao community as he emphasized his Yao cultural background in his arts”

“His sudden and tragic demise therefore leaves a huge vacuum in the music industry.

” DPP therefore sincerely commiserates with his family and entire arts industry in Malawi, reads the statement in part.

Born on September 25 1997, WalyChris had just released a new song titled Mbumu.

He captured the hearts of many with his unique Yao lyrics.

