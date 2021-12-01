Parents walk their kids away from a parking lot where many students gathered after an active shooter situation at Oxford High School in Oxford

A 15-year-old Oxford High School sophomore, armed with a semiautomatic handgun, is accused of a shooting at his school Tuesday afternoon, killing three students and injuring eight others and a teacher.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed the news of the tragedy in a statement on Tuesday evening.

The incident unfolded around 12:51 p.m. at Oxford High School in Oxford Township on Tuesday afternoon when the teen armed with a semiautomatic handgun reportedly fired between 15 and 20 rounds at fellow students.

According to Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, the suspect’s father purchased the handgun just four days before the incident.

The teen suspect was stopped when he was coming down a hall with a 9mm handgun with seven rounds of live ammunition. He reportedly was under suicide watch and he was arrested immediately after the incident.

Among those wounded, a 47-year-old teacher with a grazing bullet wound had been discharged, while the children ages 14 through 17 years old were in conditions ranging from stable to critical, with injuries to extremities, chests, necks and heads, Independent reported.

It was unclear whether the suspect had targeted anyone but sheriffs believe he acted alone.

Commenting on the tragedy, the county Prosecutor Karen McDonald said appropriate charges will be issued and the community should be assured of justice to the victims.

