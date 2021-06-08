– Advertisement –





A South African woman has set a new record by giving birth to 10 babies at a go on Monday night in Pretoria.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37 thus sets a new Guinness World Record held by Malian Halima Cissé, who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month.

Sithole gave birth to her decuplets, two more than doctors had earlier detected during the medical scans.

Sithole, who has six-year-old twins, said that her pregnancy was natural and wasn’t on fertility treatment.

Her husband Teboho Tsotetsi told IOL that “It’s seven boys and three girls. She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much. Let’s talk again in the morning please.”

IOL was first to report the story earlier on Tuesday, but the South African Government’s communications department says it is unable to verify the story.

It’s director-general Phumla Williams asked the public in a tweet asking for more information.

“We need to verify this story and provide assistance where needed,” the official said.

We have spent a better part of today tracing the story of @IOL of a woman having given birth to 10 babies! @IOL can you please help the public where this birth happened! — phumla williams (@mirriamp) June 8, 2021

Last month Malians were thrown into a state of shock following news of Halima Cissé giving birth to nine babies at a go.

The rare case of Halima Cisse, 25, giving birth to five girls and four boys surprised many and attracted attention.

Mali’s health minister said in a statement at the time that the woman gave birth to the babies in a Moroccan hospital where she was admitted.

Health Minister Fanta Siby said in a statement that the deliveries were done through Caesarean section.

Source: Africafeeds.com

