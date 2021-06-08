Former Chief Commercial Officer for Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) Andrew Ngomwa

Former Chief Commercial Officer for Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) Andrew Ngomwa, who was arrested for allegedly raping his 16 years old niece, has been found with a case to answer.

Ngomwa, who handed himself to Police on 12 October 2020 following allegations of defilement against him, has been found guilty on six counts that were leveled against him, including indecent practices in presence of a minor, having sexual intercourse with a minor under one’s care and procurement of defilement of a woman by administering drugs.

Chief Resident Magistrate Jean Kaira, who made the ruling on Tuesday, has since given the suspect 21 days to prepare his defence.

The case will proceed from 1st July 2021.

Kaira also told Ngomwa, who is being represented by lawyer Fostino Maere, that he has the right to parade witnesses or to remain silent.

Ngomwa claimed to have been staying with his sister’s 14-year-old daughter in his house and started defiling her.

The matter came out when the victim returned to her mother, who after noting the deterioration of her daughter’s healthy, took her to the hospital where it was revealed that she was being defiled.