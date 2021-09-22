Commissioner of Malawi Police Responsible for Operations Dr. George Kainja

Five public officers, among them two Malawi Police officers, have been arrested for allegedly collecting over K14.7 million from Malawians using fake general receipt books.

The two law enforcers, from Accounts Section at the Traffic Police Headquarters, are believed to have connived with the officers from the Government Print to produce fake General Receipt Books to steal from Malawians.

The five, arrested on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in Lilongwe, were therefore, using the fake General Receipts Books in collecting Government Revenue, parallel with the official Receipt Books.

It is also believed that the syndicate happened between July 2020 and 30 June 2021 fiscal year and that revenue amounting to K14,743,000.00 was collected and misappropriated (not deposited in government’s account number one).

The suspects will answer charges ranging from making a false document, theft by servant to fraudulent false accounting.

The two Police Officers have been identified as Victor Masonga, 46, from Chiwalo Village, Traditional Authority Mpunga in Chiradzulu district and Emmanuel Magombo, 46, from Kamonga village, Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza district.

The other three are Senior Assistant Printers Phillip Mwenye Phiri 46, of Senzani village, Traditional Authority Phambala in Ntcheu district; Theresa Nkhoma, 46, from the area of Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba; and Dennis Chikuni Banda, 58, from Mzangamo village,Traditional Authority Nyoka in Mchinji district.

