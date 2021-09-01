8 Video-Editing Apps For Creating High-Level Travel Vlogs

Introduction



Creating memories and traveling vlogs has become a trend today. In this age, having handy smartphones for creating videos and taking pictures while traveling is a boon for all of us. But simply taking videos is not enough, as sometimes the picture quality or the shots taken in the video may not be clear. This is where various video-editing apps come to our rescue and help us create the perfect vlog videos to share on social media. Using an app allows you to edit your videos directly on the phone, which saves time and helps you to make quality vlogs easily.

Here is our list of the top video editing apps that will allow you to create high-quality travel vlogs:

Video Editing apps for Vlogs

Quik

Quik is a free app that is compatible with Android and iOS. If you love creating action cam videos, then install the Quik app on your phone to create your vlogs. This app has more than 23 themes and built-in graphics and transitions that can be easily applied to any video you import from your gallery into the app. By following a few simple steps, the app lets you export videos in 1080p and 750p HD to your Instagram or Facebook account.

Magisto Video Editor

Magisto has a free version and provides in-app purchases. The app is compatible with Android and iOS and is a great app for editing travel videos. Magisto video editor is AI-powered, which means it makes the process of editing videos semi-automatic. This app is very helpful when you are struggling to make time to edit and polish your videos before posting them on your social media handles. All you have to do is select the photos and videos you want to include in your vlog, then select the smart editing style and select a soundtrack. Magisto has excellent file-sharing capabilities, which is why it is considered one of the best video editor apps of 2021.

Adobe Premiere Rush

Adobe Premiere Rush is a free version app, but it also offers in-app purchases. Initially, the app was released only for iPhones and iPad, but later it became available for Android phones as well. The app has brilliant high-resolution video quality and can include up to three audio and four video tracks in its timeline. The app allows you to add customized titles, overlay images with graphic titles, and enhance the color quality of the videos. To avail of all the features of this app, one needs to take a monthly subscription of $9.99, as the free version provides limited features.

Splice

Splice is a free video editing app that is available only on the iOS platform. It offers a wide variety of video editing features for every scenario, making it a perfect app for vlogging. Splice has features like adding transitions between video clips, controlling the speed of the transition, and creating slow-motion videos. The app can sync videos to the beat of the music, which is a useful feature to create rhythmic and entertaining videos. Splice also allows you to save and share high-resolution videos on all social media platforms.



InVideo

InVideo is a web-based application that lets you create video vlogs effortlessly within minutes. The application is compatible with Windows and Mac and has a wide range of video templates that are customizable as per the user’s requirement. Other features of InVideo include voiceovers, audio effects, and text editors to add more creativity to your videos. The videos created using these applications can be shared on various social media platforms. The biggest advantage of this application is that it is free of cost forever. Paid subscriptions are also available to export more than 60 videos a month without the watermark.

InShot

InShot app is available for free and also has in-app purchases. The app is compatible with iOS and Android. InShot provides an adequate amount of editing tools and an impressive collection of video editing tools for beginners and advanced video makers. One can use the app’s audio editing features to add audio effects or voiceovers to your vlogs. An advantage of using this app is that it can modify the aspect ratio of the videos according to the social media platform. To gain access to all the features, one needs to purchase a subscription to the app.

iMovie

iMovie is a free app available for iOS. Creating vlogs using iMovie is easy as you just need to select the videos to be clipped together, select a theme, music, preset titles, and transitions. You can use the iMovie extension to edit your videos from the photos app and transfer them between your iPad, iPod, or iPhone. The app lets you share 4K videos directly from iMovie to Youtube.

Anchor Videos

Anchor videos is a free app that is compatible only with iOS platforms. Anchor app is primarily used for podcasting; however, it can be used to create vlog videos as well. This app allows you to record high-quality audio through your iPhone’s built-in microphone or import the audio files from your device and use it in your podcast. This app is useful to create vlog videos that involve a lot of narration.

Vizmato

Vizmato is a free video editing app that is compatible with Android and iOS versions. Installing the Vizmato app on your phone will enable you to use your own Pro HD video recorder with features like themes, video effects, and filters that you can apply to your video. It allows you to add text or stickers to your videos with a few simple steps. To add a soundtrack to your vlog video, you can select from more than 140 free songs available in the Wiztune library. The app also allows you to share your videos on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, etc.

Conclusion

The above list mentions the best video editing apps to create the perfect vlog video and share it on your social media accounts. These apps are easy to install and with loads of features, you can try your creativity to create the best vlog videos. Also, these video editing apps will save a lot of time, especially when you are traveling and want to let your audience know about the places you are visiting. With videos and vlogs becoming more popular nowadays, creating and adding videos to your social media network will also grow your followers and likes. So, the next time you are on a trip and want to create a vlog, try out any of these video editing apps and make your journey more creative.