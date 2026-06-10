Grief, Legacy Converge as Princess Justina Bids Farewell to Inkosi Mpezeni IV

By Burnett Munthali

CHIPATA-(MaraviPost)-Princess Justina, the only daughter of the late Inkosi Mpezeni IV, broke down as she laid wreaths at her father’s grave during the official funeral in Chipata.

The solemn moment captured the weight of personal loss and the collective mourning of the Ngoni nation gathered to honor their paramount chief.

Dressed in traditional mourning attire, Princess Justina moved slowly toward the gravesite amid a hush that fell over the thousands of mourners.

Her composure gave way as she placed the floral tributes, a gesture that symbolized both filial devotion and the passing of an era for the Ngoni people.

Inkosi Mpezeni IV, who died recently after years as a custodian of Ngoni culture and tradition, was remembered as a unifying figure in Eastern Zambia.

His reign was marked by efforts to preserve indigenous customs, mediate community disputes, and engage with government on issues of development and land.

The funeral drew dignitaries including President Hakainde Hichilema, cabinet ministers, and traditional leaders from across Southern Africa.

Speakers described the late chief as a bridge between heritage and modern governance, whose counsel was sought on matters affecting rural communities.

For many in the crowd, the ceremony was more than a state occasion; it was a reaffirmation of the role of traditional authority in Zambia’s social fabric.

Drums and war cries of the Ngoni warriors echoed through the grounds, a cultural tribute that preceded the laying of wreaths by family and state officials.

Princess Justina’s public grief resonated with women and youth in attendance, many of whom saw in her a symbol of continuity for the royal house.

The Ngoni royal family has long played a central role in regional identity, and the succession process is expected to draw close attention in the coming months.

As the wreaths settled on the grave, elders recited praise poetry recounting the lineage and deeds of the Mpezeni dynasty.

The atmosphere shifted between sorrow and resolve, with community leaders pledging to uphold the values the late chief championed.

President Hichilema, in his remarks, called for national unity and urged traditional leaders to remain partners in the country’s development agenda.

The government accorded the funeral state honors, reflecting the constitutional recognition of traditional leadership in Zambia.

For Princess Justina, the day marked both an ending and a beginning, as she assumes the responsibility of carrying her father’s legacy forward.

The burial concluded with a moment of silence, followed by traditional songs that carried into the evening across the hills of Chipata.