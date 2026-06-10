WFP brings food security to the big screen through moving cinema campaign in Egypt

Rome, Italy, 10 June 2026 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/ – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is bringing issues of hunger and food security to cinema audiences across screens in Egypt through a new awareness campaign, “مش يومي” (“Not My Day”), screened ahead of movie showings nationwide.

Developed in partnership with the Union of Video & Filmmakers and creative production hub Tayarah, the campaign uses compelling storytelling to highlight the, often overlooked, role of food security in everyday life. The promotional video is currently running in cinemas, reaching audiences before film screenings.

The campaign features prominent Egyptian public figures, including actor Ahmed Magdy, iEvents Founder and Chief Executive Officer Amr Mansi, Bon Appetit Culinary Academy Founder Mona El Banna, award‑winning chef Mostafa Seif, and Gracias Founder chef Peri Saleh. Each appears to narrate their own daily routines, drawing viewers into familiar and relatable moments.

In a revealing twist, audiences discover that these are not their own stories. Instead, the narrators lend their voices to the real‑life experiences of individuals supported by WFP in Egypt, underscoring how access to food shapes daily stability, opportunity and dignity.

“Through ‘مش يومي’, we are engaging new audiences in a conversation about food security in a way never done before, bringing our message to cinema platforms in a format that is both relatable and deeply human,” said Rawad Halabi, Country Director and Representative of WFP in Egypt. “At a time when support is needed most, this campaign strengthens our ability to advocate for the critical role food security plays in building dignity, stability and opportunity for vulnerable communities.”

Through these stories, the campaign illustrates how WFP’s support helps individuals build stable incomes, strengthen resilience and secure reliable access to food. At the same time, it highlights how food security forms an invisible but essential foundation of everyday life.

By blending storytelling with an unexpected narrative approach, the campaign also underscores how fragile this foundation can be without sustained assistance, at a time when funding shortages are placing critical food assistance at risk.

The “مش يومي” promotional video will run across 46 cinema screens until 17 June 2026, bringing the campaign’s message directly to millions of moviegoers across Egypt.

For the campaign teaser and short story cut-downs visit WFP Egypt’s Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/wfp_egypt/

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Word Food Programme.

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