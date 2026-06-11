Tracing Chilima’s tragic death: Was Kasambara’s funeral set stage for SKC’s trap?

By Falles Kamanga

As Malawi commemorate the life of former Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima on June 10, fresh questions have emerged surrounding the circumstances of his untimely death, raising eyebrows across the nation.

Renowned civil society activist Sylvester Namiwa has suggested that the death of the late lawyer Ralph Kasambala may have set in motion a chain of events that ultimately ensnared Chilima.

In a recent interview on Mibawa TV, Namiwa urged the parliamentary committee currently investigating the deaths of SKC and nine others to start its inquiry from Kasambala’s passing.

According to him, understanding the circumstances surrounding Kasambala’s death could provide crucial insight into whether Chilima’s fatal accident might have been prevented.

Namiwa also questioned the role of former President Lazarus Chakwera, particularly the controversial decision that required Chilima to attend Kasambala’s funeral.

“If Chakwera’s claimed trip was truly necessary, why did it require SKC to go in his place? What were the consequences of that choice?”

Malawians deserve answers,” Namiwa said.

Some analysts argue that the handling of Chilima’s accident reflects deeper systemic concerns.

“If it had been Chilima in command, the rescue operation could have been deployed immediately,” said one political commentator.

“Yet the decision to halt the search overnight and resume only the following morning raises serious questions about priorities, judgment, and preparedness.”

As the nation continues to grieve, these discussions underscore the urgent need for a transparent investigation one that honors SKC’s memory while ensuring accountability and clarity for Malawians. For many, the tragedy is not only a personal loss but also a test of governance and the mechanisms meant to protect national leaders.

Voices like Namiwa’s remind the country that mourning and inquiry must go hand in hand.

The public now awaits a parliamentary committee willing to trace the full chain of events from Kasambala’s funeral to Chilima’s fatal accident so that history does not repeat itself.

Chilima and the nine others perished in a tragic plane crash at Nthungwa, yet Malawians are still seeking the full truth.

The renewed parliamentary investigation comes after the previous inquiry under Chakwera’s regime failed to provide satisfactory answers, leaving lingering doubts about what really happened.