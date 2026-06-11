Missing 14-year Nigerian boy who vanished to play football found in prison 18 years later

By Jones Gadama

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-A Nigerian family’s 18-year search for their missing son ended this week with a discovery that has shocked the nation: Gospel Uabari Kinanee, who left home to play football at age 14 in 2007, was found alive inside a correctional facility in Rivers State.

According to accounts shared by relatives and widely circulated online, Gospel walked out of his home in 2007 for what seemed like a normal game with friends. He never returned. His parents launched an exhaustive search that took them to hospitals, police stations, churches and mortuaries.

As months became years, the family sold property and spent their savings chasing every lead. Both parents reportedly died without learning what happened to their son.

For nearly two decades the case went cold. Then last week, Gospel’s elder brother said he received a phone call from authorities: “We found your brother.” The location stunned the family. Gospel, now a 32-year-old man, had allegedly spent 18 years in prison. Family members say records provided so far offer no clear explanation of how a child was processed into the correctional system or why no one contacted relatives during those years.

They claim there were no visits, no court updates shared with the family, and no efforts to trace next of kin.

The reunion has brought as much grief as relief. Relatives say the man who left home as a boy struggles to recognize family members and cannot give a coherent account of what happened after he disappeared. Eighteen years of his life appear lost to detention without family contact.

If the details are confirmed, the case raises urgent questions about Nigeria’s criminal justice and record-keeping systems. How does a minor enter prison and remain there for 18 years without the family being located? How many other inmates are disconnected from their relatives due to gaps in documentation and tracking? Legal experts note that Nigerian law requires special handling for juveniles, including notification of guardians and regular reviews of detention.

Civil society groups are now calling for an independent investigation into Gospel’s case and a nationwide audit of correctional facility records to identify other missing persons who may be incarcerated without family knowledge.

For the Kinanee family, the discovery closes one painful chapter but opens another. They are seeking answers, accountability, and support for Gospel’s reintegration after nearly half his life spent behind bars.

The story has sparked nationwide debate about justice, oversight, and the human cost of systemic failures.