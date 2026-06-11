Coca-Cola brings Malawi closer FIFA World Cup 2026 with Sangalala promotion

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Coca-Cola Malawi is set to unite fans across the country in celebration of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the launch of a nationwide Sangalala ndi Coca-Cola campaign designed to bring the magic of football closer than ever before.

Building on nearly five decades as a proud partner of FIFA, the campaign captures the passion, drama and shared emotions that define the world’s biggest sporting event—while creating meaningful opportunities for Malawi fans to connect, celebrate and participate.

Running from June 1 to August 31, the Sangalala ndi Coca-Cola campaign will come to life through immersive fan experiences, in-store activations and dynamic digital engagement.

From retail spaces to social hubs, Coca-Cola is turning everyday moments into shared celebrations—inviting everyone to be part of the World Cup experience.

This campaign is for all fans. Whether you’ve collected every kit from the last ten tournaments, follow the action through highlights and box scores, or love the energy that surrounds the world’s biggest sporting stage, Coca-Cola is by your side.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 introduces more teams, more players and more matches than ever before, Coca-Cola is here to help consumers celebrate every goal, every moment and every emotion together.

“Football is more than a game—it’s a shared emotion that brings billions of people together, especially during the FIFA World Cup 26,” said Neil French, General Manager, Coca-Cola Beverages Malawi. “At Coca-Cola, we believe in the power of shared experiences.

He added, “This campaign is about harnessing the incredible energy and emotional highs and lows that only the FIFA World Cup 26 can deliver, and turning them into real, meaningful connections.

“Whether fans are cheering online, in local bars or at home with friends and family, we’re bringing them closer to the moments that matter with the Sangalala ndi Coca-Cola campaign .”

The campaign will activate more than 25000 retail outlets across Malawi, as well as entertainment venues, restaurants, and quick-service outlets.

Together, these touchpoints will deliver football-themed experiences, designed to elevate how fans watch and celebrate the tournament.

Consumers will also have the opportunity to unlock rewards and experiences through purchase, with the Sangalala ndi Coca-Cola campaign, where consumers who buy any participating 300ml RGB or 300ml PET packs stand a chance to win lots of prizes.

Through this campaign, Coca-Cola celebrates the unparalleled emotional journey that only the FIFA World Cup 26 can bring, positioning Coca-Cola as the essential companion for every fan, through every feeling.