What: African Economic Conference 2021

Who: United Nations Development Program, African Development Bank, and Economic Commission for Africa

When: 2 to 4 December 2021

Where: Cabo Verde and online

The 2021 edition of the African Economic Conference (AEC), jointly organized by the African Development Bank, the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will take place in Cabo Verde from 2 to 4 December 2021 in a hybrid format, featuring physical and virtual participation.

This is the second AEC that occurs during the pandemic. Therefore, this is an opportune time to assess progress in Africa’s covid impact response and control measures since the previous meeting a year ago. UNDP is hosting this year’s conference under the theme, Financing Africa’s post-Covid-19 development.

Since its start in 2006, the AEC series has facilitated discussion and knowledge exchange on a wide range of themes and challenges confronting Africa.

The event will bring together a wide range of stakeholders, including policymakers, the private sector, and researchers, to discuss ways to sustainably grow the continent’s development funding sources.

To register for the event, click here

Visit the event website for more information on the 2021 African Economic Conference.

Source African Development Bank Group

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...