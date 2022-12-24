Airtel dresses Zoe foundation children

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A hand that giveth, is more blessed,than that who receives says the scriptures. Airtel Malawi Company on Friday December 23, 2022 donated various items to ZOE foundation owned by a 26 year old girl Temwani Chilenga.

The donation ceremony took place at the organizations premises in Ndodani Village in the area of Traditional Authority (T.A) Kabudula, Lilongwe.

The items which Airtel Malawi company have donated to the Organization are:bags of maize,groceries, School bags and stationeries among others worthy MK9 million.

According to the founder and owner of the foundation, a 26 yeard girl Temwani Chilenga the donation will play a great role in the children’s education and celebration in as far as festival season is concerned.

“I am so excited for the donation, after giving me the money for the initiative I didn’t personally expect that Airtel will come again with this great gesture. The food stuff will be used to feed the children while the stationery will be used for their Education”, Chilenga Joyfully said.

Charles Kamoto Managing Director for Airtel Malawi Company said they thought it wise to visit the Foundation as they are approaching to the end of the year and share little more they had.

“ZOE Foundation is being run by Temwani Chilenga one of the inspiring souls that we have for Zilimwaife campaign which is encouraging Malawians to do good for fellow Malawians.

“She came out tops during our assessment and from that time,we understood what she is doing and we felt good that she is helping orphans,cultivating, sending them to School and taking care of them,” said Kamoto.

He added, “We had lunch with the children, share the gifts just to make them smile in this festival season.

“As Airtel Malawi we anticipate the forthcoming year to be a much much better than 2022 which was affected by Weather issues, economic crisis”.

This is not the first time for Airtel Malawi Company to reach out to the Foundation as they also donated MK13 million.

ZOE Foundation which opened its doors in 2018, is non profit making NGO is currently taking care of 95 orphans of which 55 are girls and 40 are boys.

