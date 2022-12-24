Reverend Lazarus Chakwera, Malawi leader

By Burnett Munthali

Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is the current president of Malawi as well as the Minister of Defense. He is also a theologian and a former opposition leader.

Let’s take a look at Lazarus Chakwera’s net worth, how he earned his money, and how he is spending it.

What is Lazarus Chakwera’s net worth?

Although different sources quote different values as Lazarus Chakwera’s net worth, in 2020 shortly after ascending to power, Lazarus Chakwera declared his wealth and his net worth was estimated to be about K272 million.

Lazarus Chakwera’s net worth is a cumulative sum of all his assets minus all his liabilities. He has accumulated this impressive net worth over the years through his career in politics and theology, inheritance and acquired assets.

Here is how Lazarus Chakwera earns his millions.

Lazarus Chakwera’s salary

As the president of Malawi, Dr Lazarus Chakwera pockets a salary of about US$74,300 K60,409,497 annually which roughly translates to a monthly salary of about US$6,192 or MK5,034,396.

As one of the highest-paid presidents in Africa Lazarus Chakwera’s net worth is greatly contributed by his salary.

Before becoming the president of Malawi, Chakwera also served in the Assemblies of God’s School of Theology as an instructor, and he also served as the Principal from 1996.

He has also been a lecturer at the All Nations Theological Seminary and president of Malawi Assemblies of God which he served up to 2013 when he resigned to run for the country’s top seat.

All the salaries he earned from his different employment capacities helped to build up Lazarus Chakwera’s net worth.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...