Great Angels Choir ready for Sumaukirana album

By Chris Loka

LLILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Great Angels Choir Music Director Ephraim Zonda says all is set for their long anticipated Ufumu Umodzi Sumaukilana album launch and people should expect one of the best shows this festive season.

The album launch is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 25, at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

Zonda said the choir is currently doing massive rehearsals in order to dish out the best perfomance during the launch.

“The show will be one of its kind and people should expect an extra-ordinary event characterized by good and inspirational music.

“As of now we are doing rehearsals, our aim is to entertain our fans beyond their expectations,” he said

Zonda added that after the Lilongwe show, the choir is heading to Blantyre at Robins Park on January 1, 2023.

Supporting artists during the show will be Skeffa Chimoto, Pastor Mlaka Maliro, Thoko Katimba, Billy Kaunda, Favoured Martha, Neligo Womens Choir, Marvelous Deeds and Ennoh among others.

Slated to start at 11 AM, the show will attract an entry fee of MK5000 Per head.

Confirming their presence during the event both Thoko Katimba and Pastor Mlaka Maliro said they are prepared enough to give out the best performance and people will not regret.

