Airtel Malawi’s Acting Marketing Manager Thokozani Sand

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Winners in on going Airtel Yabeba promotion are itching for various business venture amid Malawi’s economic turmoil.

This is a welcoming development for the promotion’s objective aiming at changing peoples lives following the company’s attainment of five million subscribers on Airtel Malawi Network.

During the fifth draw on Wednesday June 23, 2021 three customers who went away with MK1 million each salivated for various business ventures.

Solomon Charles from Traditional Authority (T.A) Kaomba Kasungu says, “I’ m very excited for this surprise MK1 million win as will help me to top up agriculture produces business”

.Alice Mterera of Mtandire in Lilongwe excited, “I didn’t expect the prize of money but I thank God for mercy shown on my small business of selling water. It will help me to do a better business and buy a land”

.Airtel Malawi’s Acting Marketing Manager Thokozani Sande told journalists after the draw that the company is excited on impact the promotion has on its customers.

Sande encourages subscribers to buy more credit for the big prize of MK5 million at the end of the promotion.

“The promotion is part our thanksgiving for achieving five million subscribers in Malawi. So, to benefit the promotion, just top up with at least MK200 a week and stand a chance to win cash! Recharge with MK100 and get free bonus minutes, SMSs and data for night use. #AirtelYabeba #Mita“, she said.

Rotary Miriam Kumbuyo Licencing and Public Relations Officer for National Rotary and Gaming delighted, “Free and fair as condition attached are followed. Winners are given their prizes.

First weekly draw of Airtel YABEBA with Norra Chirwa, Airtel Head of communication (from right pointing at winners numbers)

Airtel Malawi on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 launched “AIRTEL YABEBA” promotion in celebrating five million subscribers the company has managed to attain.

The promotion runs from May 13, 2021 to August 18, 2021 with the grand prize of MK5 million to the lucky winner.

In Airtel YABEBA, 48 millionaires will be made weekly as 48 customers are expected to win MK1 million each.