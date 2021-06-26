On this episode of inspire Africa, host Jerry Fisayo-Bambi brings you stories of African animation from the Annecy Festival in France.

And then we go to the Kalangala district in Uganda to hear just how a group is deploying drones to airlift medical supplies to HIV-AIDS patients in hard to reach areas across Lake Victoria.

And later on, we speak with Isaya Yunge the Tanzanian inventor who has created a hands-free smart speaker for Africans called – Smart Kaya.

