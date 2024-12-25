ANC welcomes election of FRELIMO candidate as President-Elect

By Burnett Munthali

The African National Congress (ANC) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Mozambique’s ruling party, FRELIMO, following the election of its candidate as the President-Elect. This marks a significant moment in the continued solidarity between the ANC and FRELIMO, which share a long history of collaboration in the fight for liberation and the advancement of African unity.

In a statement released by the ANC, the party commended the Mozambican people for their peaceful participation in the election process. The ANC praised FRELIMO for its unwavering commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring that the voice of the Mozambican people was heard.

“The ANC celebrates this victory with our comrades in FRELIMO, as it symbolizes not only the trust of the Mozambican people in their leadership but also the enduring vision of African self-determination and progress,” the statement read.

The election of FRELIMO’s candidate is seen as an opportunity to deepen the bonds between South Africa and Mozambique. The ANC emphasized its readiness to work closely with the new administration to strengthen regional cooperation, address shared challenges, and promote economic growth and stability within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Dear @MbalulaFikile ,There is a political crisis in Mozambique, yet you are here applauding Frelimo for rigging elections. As long as you continue to support dictatorship in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Eswatini, the immigration crisis in South Africa will remain unresolved. The ANC… https://t.co/5o6TJAm8Oy — Hon Elvis Mugari (@hon_mugari) December 23, 2024

The ANC and FRELIMO have a rich history of partnership, dating back to the liberation struggles of the 20th century. Both parties have been instrumental in shaping the political landscape of Southern Africa and have continued to support one another in fostering development and democracy across the region.

As Mozambique embarks on a new chapter under its President-Elect, the ANC expressed optimism for the country’s future. “We trust that this new leadership will prioritize the aspirations of the Mozambican people, ensuring peace, unity, and development,” the statement concluded.

The ANC’s warm reception of FRELIMO’s victory underscores the importance of solidarity among African nations. As Mozambique transitions into its next phase of leadership, the ANC’s support signals a continued commitment to fostering collaboration and unity across the continent.