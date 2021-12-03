Angry people at the village headman’s house

BLANTYRE-Angry people in the area of village headman Kumwembe under Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre dropped a corpse at a house belonging to the village head on Thursday.

According to reports, the village headman denied the relatives of the deceased an access to the graveyard, and in protest the mob decided to drop the corpse at his house.

It is reported that the village authorities had denied them access to the graveyard on grounds that the grandson to the deceased had burnt bricks in the area without authorisation.

Maravi Post understands that for one to burn bricks in the village, an authorization must be sought from the authorities.

