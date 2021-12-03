Namiwa joins Kalindo in Mzuzu (from left)

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Hundreds of people have turned up to join former UTM Youth Director Bon Kalindo’s Mzuzu demonstration against President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government for failing to fulfill promises .

Consequently, traffic has completely been blocked on the Mzuzu High Way where demonstrators are matching to the Civic Offices to present their petition to the government against high cost of living.

So far, there has been a peaceful match, as demonstrators now approach clock tower round about.

Meanwhile, Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) leader Sylvester Namiwa has just arrived in Mzuzu joining Kalindo and the other protesters.

Ironically, Namiwa chided Kalindo for accepting to meet government on Tuesday, and in response, Kalindo, in Mzuzu Thursday, said he was not moved by what his colleague had said.

Namiwa was also in Mzuzu recently for another protest, which was organised by Phunziro Mvula of the Social Revolution Movement (SRM).

More to come……..

