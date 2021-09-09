Angel wants a baby from Cross

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Cross and Angel are fellow housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Shine ya eyes’ season 6 reality show 2021. A few hours ago the camera captured both of them in bed during nighttime having a private conversation while others were asleep .

It may interest you to know that Cross has been in a love triangle with Saskay who is always with Jaypaul however, which has caused him so much pain according to him.

However, he told Biggie in one of his diary sessions that he is rather romantically attracted to Angel and not her (Saskay). But that revelation seems not to be true as Cross said to Angel tonight that he love her and at the time he doesn’t love her. As he noted that he doesn’t trust her and he wouldn’t want her to love him after she had told him that her love for him is real

She even went as far as to convincing him of her love as she notes that she would want to be pregnant and have a child for him as she noted that she is going to name the baby after him as junior Cross.

He, however, bluntly objected while laughing hard and said to her that can never happen as he stated that if such a thing should come to play, he is sure that she will run away with his child and block him in every way possible so he can reach her.

They both laughed out so loud as she attested to the fact that she will indeed take his baby away if she ever gets pregnant with him.

Cross and Angel weren’t serious about what they’re discussing but because the intention was to shade Saskay who is Jaypaul they decided to talk and laugh out loud.

17 Housemates have remained after Sunday’s eviction that witnessed four evicted from the game.