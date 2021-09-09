NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-A female Kenyan pregnant Pastor has attracted social media wrath over her dressing which showed her thighs while preaching in church.

PASTOR Shantelle Jepchumba of Glorious Heaven Ministries, Kimwarer, who put on a dress with long slit did not augur well with the online Kenyans, who felt that the dress was indecent.

Most Kenyans felt that the ‘woman of God’ expressed too much of her thighs, that could lead to moral decay and sexual harassment of her congregants.

” Waah,,,, all fake,,how do you go to church dressed that way,,on the pulpit,” said Maria Ondiso.

However, some people felt that the pastor should not be answerable to anyone concerning her dress code, choosing to adopt the infamous line of ‘my dress my choice’.