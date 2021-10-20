Dr Rachel Levine

WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-The Joe Biden’s administration on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 swore in Assistant Health Secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine as the first openly transgender four-star officer in the uniformed services of the United States.

She is the first female four-star admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that she is the highest ranking official in the commissioned corps and will lead 6,000 Public Health Service officers.

The former Pennsylvania health secretary became the nation’s highest-ranking openly transgender official in March after being nominated by President Biden.

HHS said in a press release that the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps is one of eight uniformed services – “and the only one dedicated solely to protecting, promoting and advancing America’s public health” by providing health care to “underserved and vulnerable populations or advancing practice, policy or research.”

The department described Levine’s swearing-in as a “major step forward” in creating “a more inclusive society.”

“This is a momentous occasion and I am pleased to take this role for the impact I can make, and for the historic nature of what it symbolizes,” Levine said in the press release.

“May this appointment be the first of many like it as we create a more inclusive future.”

