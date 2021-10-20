IG Kainja

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police Service (MPS)’s Inspector General (IG) George Kainja has asked the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to facilitate the shifting of Dzaleka refugee camp to Karonga.

IG Kainja made the request on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 during a meeting with PAC on operational audit.

The police chief observes that police is wasting lots of public funds in returning the refugees from Dzaleka as the camp is far from the boarder.

Kainja said moving the camp to Karonga, Mwanza will help the service to use minimal fuel compared to now.

He has asked the committee to present the request to the august house and make the arrangement as soon as possible.

Echoing on the same, Vice chairperson for PAC Nedson Poya said the IG request is relevant as a committee will look into that and bring the issue to the august house.

Poya said the meeting with Police was different to any other as they were dealing with operational report unlike other meetings where they do audit report.

He said the committee assessed the service and find some of the gaps like resources shortage which they help to work out on it by asking government to increase their budget .